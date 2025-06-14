Israel isn't an empire yet it has impunity to attack Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Iran. It's increasingly involved in Africa.

That's not Jews ruling the world, rather Israel being the proxy for American and coat-tailing British interests.

That's an important distinction since bigotry is the hacksaw for propaganda, and none can be truthseekers whilst in their fog. We’re especially the enemy if we're not self-aware.

That doesn't lessen disgust for Zionism which is a powerful and hateful weapon of war for profit, position and antisemitism (for none are more Semitic than the Palestinians).

The USA is an empire of many plots of which one was to topple 7 countries, Iran being the last on that list.

The British held on to the remains of their empire by hitching a ride, and by maintaining the City of London's global shadow.

The Brits autopsied the Middle East with no intention of sewing it up. Thus, we have erratic maps slicing sand between Sunni and Shia. Oman and Qatar, once outliers, are increasingly in line with Washington and London.

Like Zionism, Islam is an excuse because the majority will of the believers doesn't matter. They support dictators and puppets who are only interested in self-gain which outsizingly depends on oil and what that can buy.

They can turn a respected journalist into body parts in a bag because truth and democracy were bought long ago.

They bomb Palestine and Lebanon and Syria whilst relying on the Media they own to highlight an injured Israeli or a pothole at an airport.

When money isn't enough to buy us, they use nationalism they created (as greedy Netanhayu has spectacular done to delay imprisonment for his and his wife's corruption).

They get away with this because we are nothing but complainers pissing virtue whilst using the social media and email services of the tech lords assisting the military killing us. There’s nothing more ironic than sharing photos of dead kids on X, Facebook, Gmail and Whatsapp.

We’re the bullets in their guns pointed at our heads. Suicide is only a nice name for killer.

* I refer to Britain and not the UK because the majority of the Northern Irish want the Brits to go. ** I'm sure that someone smarter than me recently used that "hitching" verb.

MEDIA YOU SHOULD PAY ATTENTION TO

Since I had planned to update you, and instead got frustrated, I’m filling that hole with better people than me:

And in other arenas of the same war:

