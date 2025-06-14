Same Shit, Different Government (SSDG)

Same Shit, Different Government (SSDG)

𝗔𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗔𝗨𝗟 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲
5h

Israeli is winning?!?

Longtrail
6h

I have to thank you for your second and third paragraphs. You make some damn good distinctions and declarations. It's a good reminder. Nevertheless, I think the zionist state controls America.

They control the American Mind with their lies and propaganda. They control our government hence our nation through AIPAC. Although they consist only 2.4% of our population, they have us fearing the 2.2% Muslims in our population.

I read somewhere on Substack that London is the Root of All Evil because of their Imperial genocidal nature. London gave birth to three genocidal colonies. They are North America (USA & Canada), Australia and the zionist state. Can't argue that!

