"The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria must be respected… The future and destiny of Syria should be determined by the Syrian people themselves.” - China Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning

Everyone wants a piece of the pie that’s Syria, but let’s not be geopolitically jaded into forgetting that Syrians want Syria most of all.

After so much war, Syria needs helps to rebuild but its friends are also its enemies i.e., the USA backstabbed it many times, and Moslems are not going to be happy that the USA’s ally, Israel, is seizing territory that it has good chance to hold onto because it’s got American weapons. I’m also sure that they’ve watched the most damning video of US foreign policy (as seen below).

Turkey is in excellent position to establish a political and economic foothold but has to be wary of appearing as the Ottoman Empire. It’s deck of cards is loaded with Kurds - it wants them gone, and the new Syrian government needs its oil which the Kurds have because American soldiers are protecting it.

The Kurds are tragedy. There are countries with population’s less than a city elsewhere, yet this tribe of 30 million is officially stateless yet has made ‘Kurdistan’, which straddles several countries, work better than those countries.

“We know that this [ISIL/Daesh] was growing, we were watching, we saw that Daesh was growing in strength, and we thought Assad was threatened… We thought, however, we could probably imagine that Assad might then negotiate, but instead of negotiating he got Putin to support him… The reason Russia came in is because ISIL was getting stronger. Daesh was threatening the possibility of going to Damascus at some point and that’s why Russia came in. Because they didn’t want a Daesh [ISIL] government...“ - Secretary of State John Kerry in 2016 admitting US let ISIL run wild

Federalism is a practical path forward.

So is stronger Sino-Syrian relations. China would be the most logical partner. Sure, it worked with Assad but would work with anyone, is already an important trade partner, and has the ability to construct quickly. Extra motivation is that it doesn’t want Syria to continue being a training ground for Uyghur rebels. However, it would require the locals to ensure stability first.

We may rant and rave about geopolitics, and know that sometimes dictatorship kills less people than democracy, but Assad was a dick, and he’s gone. Let’s not miss him, allow hungry people to burn his sports cars, and wish Syria success (which is defined as “the opposite of infighting”).

NEWS

PODCAST

Share