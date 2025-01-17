Several years after this war, a million bodies of soldiers, especially Ukrainians, will blot out the sun shone from the arseholes of White House scammers and their blood-cleaning journalists.

There are too many children and sociopaths under false names on X and Substack who’ve taken a side like it’s a football match. They’re complicit and bloodstained.

Except for corrupt leaders and killers, the death from war isn’t joy. It’s versions of you and me in the wrong place at the wrong time, clerks and plumbers sent to ingloriously die for the profit of others.

What’s happening to Ukraine is heart-ripping! To ignore dying Russians is criminal!

I may have written about many topics, but I began this website because I was appalled at the proxy war in Ukraine. As I wrote for you, I educated myself. This was my intro on September 13, 2022:

I'm going to try make you as uncomfortable as I feel, and talk about Nazis, NATO, fake democracy, the awful semantics of warmongers, South Africa’s abstention vote at the United Nations, and John Mearsheimer (the current hero of sanity for societal outcasts like me... and hopefully you). My position will be perceived controversial by some because we live in a world wherein facts don’t matter. Nevertheless, I’m 100% aiming at the long-term safety of Ukraine. I’m exhausted from watching the war from the safety of my laptop, over 15,000km away, and more so after digging through the propaganda. I no longer feel only South African. Now there’s a bit of Russian in me, and even more Ukrainian. But that’s only sympathy. No matter that I’m a man of imagination, empathy requires first-hand experience. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mitigate my horror. I don’t want to strangle the shouting within me into a short opinion for the sake of social media (which too often manages to appear as egotistical attention-seeking instead of protest). So, I’m making this long-form essay which I’m doubling into a podcast. Maybe my self-education will assist another towards theirs.

To my newcomers, welcome, and please note that propaganda is part of war. However, it’s our duty to hear both sides because Mainstream Media has no responsibility except to their owner’s agenda for someone else.

War planners are ignored.

Ukraine’s propaganda gets a lot of attention despite the fact that it’s often insanely unbelievable.

Russia is blocked with internet warning labels such as “This website is dangerous, do not go further!”, or we’re given sensational snippets without context.

For example, my criticisms of Putin don’t alter that he’s clearly a remarkable leader to anyone who has watched his lengthy meetings, and question and answer sessions. That’s not a fanboy comment, but a statement of contrast to what I get from my useless South African president and endless Western MSM reruns of Biden, Trump, Starmer, Truss and company i.e., Putin knows his government, and answers questions with depth.

I may not have 100% confidence in Russia’s military figures, especially the counting of their dead, but their Defence Ministry Reports are valuable to understanding the situation on the ground. They gain credibility because they tend to be cautious i.e., only confirming major events after military vloggers have already made conjecture or come to the same conclusion.

AUDI ALTERAM PARTEM

“A T-72B3 tank crews of the Tsentr Group of Forces destroyed an AFU command and observation post by fire from a defiladed firing position that prevented assault groups from advancing in Krasnoarmeysk direction.The attack was carried out with the arching trajectory with continuous fire adjustment by UAV operators conducting permanent aerial surveillance in the assigned area. Real-time fire adjustment allows to successfully neutralise AFU positions, armour, and manpower.”

Russian Defence Ministry reports on repelling AFU attempt to invade Russian territory in Kursk region (16 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the operation to neutralise an enemy group, which broke into the territory of Kursk region.

The Sever Group of Forces' units have engaged formations of one tank brigade, one heavy mechanised brigade, four mechanised brigades, two air assault brigades, one marine brigade, and three territorial defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Viktorovka, Guyevo, Gornal, Kurilovka, Lebedevka, Malaya Loknya, Makhnovka, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Nikolsky, Novaya Sorochina, Pogrebki, Sverdlikovo, Sudzha, and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye. One counter-attack launched by AFU units was repelled.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery strikes engaged AFU manpower and hardware near Bondarevka, Zamostye, Zaoleshenka, Kositsa, Kruglenkoye, Loknya, Martynovka, Mirny, Yuzhny as well as Basovka, Belovody, Veselovka, Vodolagi, Zhuravka, and Miropolye in Sumy region.

Over the past 24 hours, over 210 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, one armoured fighting vehicle, six motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, and eight mortars have been neutralised.

Since the beginning of hostilities in Kursk region, the AFU losses amounted to more than 52,330 troops, 305 tanks, 231 infantry fighting vehicles, 170 armoured personnel carriers, 1,567 armoured fighting vehicles, 1,486 motor vehicles, 367 artillery guns, 44 MLRS launchers, including 13 of HIMARS and six of MLRS made by the USA, 16 anti-aircraft missile launchers, eight transport-loading vehicles, 93 EW stations, 14 counter-battery warfare radars, four air defence radars, 30 units of engineering and other materiel, including 15 counterobstacle vehicles, one UR-77 mine clearing vehicle, eight armoured recovery vehicles, and one command post vehicle.

The operation to neutralise the AFU units is in progress.

Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (16 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces's units hit formations of one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU close to Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 troops, two motor vehicles, and one artillery gun.

The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line, delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades and one infantry brigade of the AFU near Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Zagoruykovka, Boguslavka (Kharkov region), Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 470 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, one Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 MLRS launcher, and four field artillery guns. One electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots have been neutralised.

The Yug Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and positions, defeated formations of six mechanised brigades and two assault brigades of the AFU near Kramatorsk, Minkovka, Chasov Yar, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Sribnoye, and Dachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 260 troops, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, five pickup trucks, and seven artillery guns, to include two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers.

The Tsentr Group of Forces' units continued advancing into the depths of the enemy's defence, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of seven mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, three national guard brigades, and the Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine close to Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Petrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Lysovka, Novovasilevka, Tarasovka, Novoyelizavetovka, Petropavlovka, and Slavyanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 580 troops, three tanks, to include one German-made Leopard tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, to include one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, five motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns.

The Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and defeated formations of four mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade of the AFU, and three territorial defence brigades near Bogatyr, Konstantiopol, Alekseyevka, Vremevka, Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 240 troops, one tank, one U.S.-made Stryker armoured personnel carrier, nine motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns, to include one German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system. One electronic warfare station was eliminated.

The Dnepr Group of Forces' units have engaged manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one infantry brigade, one mountain assault brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one territorial defence brigade close to Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka, Lobkovoye, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), and Daryevka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 85 troops, eight motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns. Two electronic warfare stations and one ammunition depot were eliminated.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, UAV workshops and depots, as well as engaged manpower clusters and military hardware in 152 areas.

Air defence units shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 12 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 95 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 40,575 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,554 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,510 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,706 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,352 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.

MILITARY ANALYSIS VIDEOS

From Belarus…

From Australia…

SHARE YOU OPINION IN THE ‘EVERYTHING POLL’

Share