“Radio is a sound salvation

Radio is cleaning up the nation

They say you better listen to the voice of reason

but they don't give you any choice

'cause they think that it's treason

So you had better do as you are told

You better listen to the radio…”

I criticised our war vision, and us being killers and suicide.

It’s a flick of the switch in our head to not be hypocrites complaining about war whilst supporting the warmongers.

Indirectly, we can save lives by denting the profits of the real generals in the rear. We don’t need to feed our double standards with McDonalds, Coca-Cola and Nestle products.

In one day, we can get rid of X, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Gmail, ChapGPT, Xbox, Amazon/IMDB and unnecessary subscriptions supporting war and our surveillance, and turning our egos into products.

Disentangling ourselves from everything Microsoft and Alphabet, such as Word and YouTube, is harder so we should do the easy first, and then work on the biggies, one at a time, over a year.

We can lessen our online presence to constructive interaction instead of using fake names to rant or give opinions that don’t lead to personal action.

“I wanna bite the hand that feeds me.

I wanna bite that hand so badly.

I want to make them wish they'd never seen me…”

We can all say: “I refuse to eat the grass that the wolf wants to feed me so that it can eat me later. I want to know who is making my life difficult and stop our world’s decline into idiocracy. I need to know why store prices jump, crime increases, politicians lie, wars are waged, and voting changes nothing.”

Truthseeking (or wolfseeking) is a painful journey. We have to skip the majors as much as the psychotic fringe. Not everyone has years to crawl through this muddy field but they’re capable of lessening their intake of TV and newspaper news, and instead subscribing to a handful of writers who get themselves dirty so that they don’t have to. Journalists wanting to share with us are being killed, tarred, and imprisoned.

We all have the potential to be, at the least, a runaway sheep.

Towards that goal, I’ve reorganised my Hot Media page for my convenience and in the hope you’ll bookmark it too.

There are currently 151 links to analysts, economists, journalists and news websites that will improve knowledge and give better shape to truth.

If we’re choosing cowardice, which is our right, then we should at least step back from adding to the noise by pretending to be bulls.

“Some of my friends sit around every evening

and they worry about the times ahead

But everybody else is overwhelmed by indifference

and the promise of an early bed

You either shut up or get cut up;

they don't wanna hear about it.

It's only inches on the reel-to-reel.

And the radio is in the hands of such a lot of fools

tryin' to anaesthetise the way that you feel.” - ‘Radio, Radio’ by Elvis Costello and The Attractions.

