“Next time you watch a documentary on dirty Russian money consider that Russian and Ukrainian money makes up only 0.2% of the money that flows through British tax havens.” - extract from interview with Director Michael Oswald in 2018.

‘The Spider's Web: Britain's Second Empire’ is a remarkable documentary, more so because its budget was only £4000. Companies weren’t prepared to fund it, and major festivals wouldn’t show it. Consequently, its creator, Michael Oswald, released it (and follow-ups) for free. His goodwill and the secrecy of empire is reason for us to watch it (or watch it again).

The UK is in major decline because of financialism, and it will sink deeper. The USA is, obviously, at risk too.

“While capitalism still characterizes a portion of the US economy, it has become subordinated to a new economic order. This economic system is one in which the financial markets exist primarily to serve themselves. In this system, capital is raised for the purpose of creating, selling and trading securities and derivative securities that do not finance industry but rather trade within markets that exist as an economy unto themselves. At the same time, those markets have profound and adverse effects on the real economy. This new economic system is Financialism.” - The Embedded Firm

Watch more of Oswald and his collaborator’s documentary contribution to our education in the war of all wars. As much as it pains me, Ukraine, Israel, Lebanon, Congo and the Western Sahara are only sideshows, as Iraq and Libya were before them.

‘Behind Closed Doors’ (2023) - “Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) are people who hold a public function and as a result present higher risks of being involved in bribery, money laundering or corruption. What happens when a developing country fights back, and attempts to get Britain to return the money that it claims has been stolen?”

‘Princes of the Yen’ (2014) - “Reveals how Japanese society was transformed to suit the agenda and desire of powerful interest groups, and how citizens were kept entirely in the dark about this.” This is topical considering Japan possessing one of the world’s biggest yet fake economies, and the current trouble its experiencing which may affect us all.

‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’ - “About Colin Wallace, a former Military Intelligence Officer involved in psychological operations in Northern Ireland. Wallace spread fake news, created a witchcraft scare, smeared politicians, and attempted to divide and create conflict amongst communities, organizations, and individuals as part of a Disinformation War in Northern Ireland. He fell out with members of the intelligence community and found himself accused of murder.”

YES, I’M ALIVE

It’s been hard being silent with so much happening, but I’ve been sick, and it’s been good for me to work through my backlog which has included great recommendations from you. I’ve been sorting 10-20 bookmarks daily, and still have a lot to go. Then it will be a longer dive into all the documents I’ve downloaded.

I’m still considering making a movie website, and have been tempting myself by listing the best documentaries of the past quarter century, and was thus reminded of Oswald’s good work.

If you believe a crash is coming, don’t do it for the sake of conspiracy theory, but for conspiracy fact - get educated. Yes, I’m stealing words from the dead mouth of the magnetic Michael Ruppert. I rewatched his ‘Collapse’ last night. He warned us what was coming, and 2008 was the start.

My previous shares with you include several from Adam Curtis and Al Jazeera. I also remind you of Novara Media’s excellent interviews with Gary Stevenson, ‘How the world works, and how it doesn't, and why we're getting poorer’, and ‘ Grace Blakeley, ‘How Capitalism Makes You Less Free’.

I’ll be lazy and repost the latest Russian defence report, but I’m constantly niggled by the thought that I should write a feature for Dec 1.

Good wishes to you all.

