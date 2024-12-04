It’s been anaconda long since I’ve given you a real article, so I’m committing to delivering a biggie. Next week, I’ll set aside 4 days to get it right.

Over a hundred of you are newcomers this month - thanks for joining! So you know I’m real, check out my About page.

Today is a personal note, a few opinions, and an absurd project I’m considering. We begin with love mail…

"AMERICA HAS ALSO BEEN INVADED BY MUSLIMS JUST AS UK, WHAT ABOUT OUR SUFFERINGS OF KIDNAPPINGS AND MURDER IN OUR COUNTRIES? NEWS IS EXTREMELY ONE SIDED THROUGHOUT THIS DEFENCE OF OUR PEOPLE COUNTRIES, OUR PRESIDENTS, OUR CHILDREN. I AM TIRED OF HAVING "FREE PALESTINE" SHOVED DOWN MY THROAT WHILE THEY RAPE MURDER AND FEED US OUR OWN COUNTRIES CHILDREN. THEY ARE THE EVIL... JUDGING BY YOUR NEWS LETTERS, YOU MAY JUST BE THE TERRORIST INVADER." - another polite email received (and I'm loving its all caps like Xmas decorations in a November mall selling pigs on special)

There are writers delivering essential articles on the US/Shia War. For the first time, they're effectively countering the propaganda of Mainstream Media (MSM). Not the geopolitical picture, but at least proving that Israel is a bullshit state, and that Palestinian women and children are human too (woe for innocent men).

Unfortunately, American and European MSM lies, as outlandish as they often are, still dominate the truth about the US/Russo War.

This is part of the Great Disconnect because they are, in context, 'mere' battles in the West/East War, with the US and UK only the dollar front men for thieveocracy and its strategy of neocolonialism and financialisation. Oil barons, bankers, equity fund managers, mass land owners, technocrats, war profiteers and pandering presidents slot into that, often playing multiple roles. We're their most traded commodity, and democracy is their marketing campaign.

I mention that fracture because I'm aggravated by some of my readers siding with Israel AND Russia as if schizophrenia is the new fentanyl. Well, not new, because thinking those two are the same is as daft as thinking Biden and Trump are different. It's parallel universes living together, so close to the truth yet so far away.

In this wilful madness (or is that bigotry?), I struggle with whether my writing has value.

Would I help the world more if I saved one orphan or one family?

Or only promoted truthsayers such as Whitney Webb, Radhika Desai and James Corbett?

I could be dedicated, and try be half as good as them, but I’m not allowed to speak about what I most want to, which is the South African political corruption that squashed me, and now controls my country.

I've got to get better at letting go 'cause I keep saturating myself with guilt at not addressing Sudan, Mynamar, the Congo, half of South America, and others.

Maybe what I did most right was getting over 1000 people to subscribe to other substackers. I'm also pleased with us who banded together for the still relevant and essential 'Israel: The Truth Serum' series. That aside, I'm acutely aware that Palestinians are still being murdered, but thousands of writers are already reporting on that.

I told you that I would be mindful, yet, this past week, I was again ensnared in the horror of other lives, and reacted. Like any well-meaning but hopeless addict, I gave you bits instead of the full meal, yet so many of you ate it - thank you.

Thinking of food, I still haven’t made a cent off two years of writing here, and I’ve been donated/paid the equivalent of 6 months groceries. I haven’t made a decision, but I’m hesitant to contact Substack, again, regarding Stripe not paying South Africans, with Stripe being against my morals. That’s emphasised by the latest writer on Substack getting screwed, probably because he’s against the war in Palestine.

I don't know where/if my spirit will settle, but the proxy war in Ukraine needs as much attention as it can get before a Slavic million are dead; people who used to have two arms, two legs and two eyes, just like us.

I'll return my political focus there, give you a feature next week, and the month after, and maybe the one after that - articles that require a lot of prep.

The light of truth doesn’t warm my skin, so I’m going to balance war with a different kind of absurdity, and start a website for international movies.

I know, crazy, 'cause it’ll divide my attention, only a handful of you will follow me, and maybe only two watch the recommended movie - HAVE YOU SEEN ‘OMAR’ YET?

Nevertheless, good movies are educational entertainment. They've taught me so much about the world, and have helped me be empathetic to fellow humans no matter their dictator or culture.

Plus it’ll help distract me from my failure to my country.

'Mike's Magical Movies' sounds a bit like building a statue of my dick without having a Bandera army parade to defend it. Besides, Eminem or 3M could sue me for stealing that letter of the alphabet. Anyways, I'll think of a boring name at a forthcoming 3am, and spend January getting it ready.

I’ll respond to comments today, before turning the internet off (yeah, it’s my secret power, ask Finland).

Whilst I’m away sorting shit, sweating summer, watching documentaries, reading reports, deleting bookmarks and writing that article, I remind you to check out these works by Whitney Webb, Radhika Desai and James Corbett. Be mindful, don’t skim read, skip all the regular news, and focus only on them today (I’m not kidding, try it). The world will here here when you and I return (‘cause it spinning in our direction).

Plan your holiday with faith in the fact that no one gets bombed, burnt, tortured, or raped during the festive season. Yeah, that'd be nice.

With love,

The Terrorist Invader (formerly known as Mike)

Share