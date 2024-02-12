More unexpected than Tucker Carlson being interviewed by Egyptian journalist Emad Eldin Adeeb at the World Government Summit in Dubai, is how excellent his answers were. I’ve been a critic of Carlson but this is essential viewing.

"I didn't speak about things every other American media outlet talks about. I have spent my life talking to people who run countries and I've concluded the following:

Every leader kills people, including my leader, every leader. Some kill more than others. Leadership requires killing people which is why I wouldn’t want to be a leader.

That press restriction is universal, and I know because I’ve lived it. There’s more censorship in Russia than the United States, but there’s a great deal in the United States.

At some point people can decide what countries they think are better, what systems they think are better, but I just want to know what he thinks. That was the point…

If sources of information, media outlets, ally with entrenched power, then you have a powerless population, and its totalitarian, and that’s very quickly the direction the United States is heading in… If you don’t have access to information, you don’t have democracy.

We’re in this weird spiral where our leaders lecture us ever more about democracy, how sacred it is, even as they choke it off, choke it to death… So people who bring facts to the Public have a critical role to play… It’s tougher and tougher to do it, so we have an obligation to do it."