Tucker Carlson on Putin and immoral USA, applauded at World Government Summit 2024
"Americans don't know anything about the guy they're at war with."
More unexpected than Tucker Carlson being interviewed by Egyptian journalist Emad Eldin Adeeb at the World Government Summit in Dubai, is how excellent his answers were. I’ve been a critic of Carlson but this is essential viewing.
"I didn't speak about things every other American media outlet talks about. I have spent my life talking to people who run countries and I've concluded the following:
Every leader kills people, including my leader, every leader. Some kill more than others. Leadership requires killing people which is why I wouldn’t want to be a leader.
That press restriction is universal, and I know because I’ve lived it. There’s more censorship in Russia than the United States, but there’s a great deal in the United States.
At some point people can decide what countries they think are better, what systems they think are better, but I just want to know what he thinks. That was the point…
If sources of information, media outlets, ally with entrenched power, then you have a powerless population, and its totalitarian, and that’s very quickly the direction the United States is heading in… If you don’t have access to information, you don’t have democracy.
We’re in this weird spiral where our leaders lecture us ever more about democracy, how sacred it is, even as they choke it off, choke it to death… So people who bring facts to the Public have a critical role to play… It’s tougher and tougher to do it, so we have an obligation to do it."
Tucker Carlson then has an interesting perspective on the USA’s attitude to Israel and Palestine, describing the USA as a father letting down its children. He continued his criticism with:
“If you see a nation with awesome power, abetting war for its own sake, you have a leadership that has no moral authority, that is illegitimate… I’m deeply offended by that…
Wisdom grows from humility. Wisdom grows from the recognition that you are not God.”
It's like we woke up one day and found out that all of our leaders were insane. We can say we're shocked, but we can't fix it. Should we all go back to sleep? It sounds like a bad idea,because our enemies actually never sleep. Maybe a large supply of ultraviolet bullets can help. (Vampires hate the light).
Thanks for giving so much attention to this interview and the fallout from it, Mike.