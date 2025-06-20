Galileo stated that, “Two truths cannot contradict one another.” Newton, his successor on the properties of force, said that, "For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction." We’re in these situations in many ways.

The calamitous Trump remains in character as his donors fight each other for overt war or covert war. That he receives a pig’s share of news for being in the middle doesn’t stop Iranians, Palestinians, Lebanese and Yemenese being maimed and killed.

Any innocent Israeli death matters, but I separate them from the same paragraph because they’ve overwhelmingly expressed their desire for the death of Arabs and Persians. They’ve received the war they wanted, and are demanding it become bigger so that they kill vastly more others than themselves. They’re currently winning the murder but will eventually fall.

I spoke to a Black lady the other day who gloriously praised the Bible before adding that she’d never read it. She dismissed me having put myself through that childhood waste of pain to explain that Whites (like me) had disappointed God and thus he’d sent the Angel Gabriel to embrace Africans.

I’ve long thought that Black Christians embracing their slave owners’ religion are willing slaves. Similarly absurd, American Evangelicals profess a love for Armageddon, donating to Jews in the hope their death prayers will be answered. The Jews, now kidnapped by Zionists, take the cash whilst thinking they’re The Chosen and that the Evangelicals will die.

Opposing the Christian and Jewish versions of truth, there’s Islam’s.

It’s notable that typically silent Malaysia, a majority Sunni nation, has spoken up for majority Shia Iran, essentially rebuking their closest ally, the USA. It’s like a burqa being raised in Afghanistan to show the licking of lips.

There are nations markedly less reserved than Malaysia who also recoil at the American and Israeli threat against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran.

The Middle East dictators who support Israel through inaction exist because of Western weapons. The hearts of ‘their people’ oppose them. Maybe the Sunni states’ Military Counter Terrorism Coalition should be renamed the Islamic Military Counter Citizen Coalition. The Arab Spring may have failed but the dictators know there’s always a chance in another season.

Radicalism will increase in the USA and Europe. The Browns who survived their bombs are already inside and frustrated at not being given a fair chance at the White Dream. Cars will ram, knives will stab, and drones will fly from trucks (thanks Ukraine). False flags or encouragement will double fear. White supremacists, alpha males and incels will triple. Fickle politicians will ripple.

Those lighter skin folks born from Empire and thinking Israel’s superiority complex worth supporting are ensuring that the technocrats (and the bankers behind them) remove more of their freedom with increased surveillance (and personal debt) for ‘their protection’.

Africa, always for sale, has no continental ideology

DA vs ANC, Labour vs Tories, Republicans versus Democrats, MAGA versus Neocons, Democrats versus Socialism etc. are sideshows but not insofar as they weaken the voters who think democracy is real and uselessness matters, and “follow the money” and outcome doesn’t.

China and Russia are going to collect bricks from the fallout. They’ll build themselves bigger rooms in the UN, WHO and WTO.

This welcomed division and inequality is the Age of Fools.

* It’s accepted for South Africans like me to say Black, White and Coloured. Liberalism has yet to kill what we can see with our eyes, and it makes no difference for me to wish we all had the same suntan (not orange) and none used botox. It’s the colour of cash and gold versus us.

