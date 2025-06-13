Israel’s act of war against Iran is called ‘Operation Rising Lion’. It began at approximately 0200 GMT, Friday the 13th of June, 2025.

Their 100 targets included the Natanz uranium enrichment facility and ballistic missile sites. Assassinations were aimed at government leaders, military commanders, nuclear scientists and academics.

The USA’s preemptive evacuation of staff in the Middle East suggests complicity.

Many Western media will run with Netanyahu’s perversion of the situation e.g. “This operation will take as long as is needed to complete the task of fending off the threat of annihilation against us.”

Israel is always the victim when killing others. Expect them to use this fog to attack Palestine harder (and maybe others).

The USA always supports Israel.

This is a moment of truth for Iran. Notably, it never responded immediately.

This is profit as oil prices rocket.

This is war.

This is a precarious time for international protestors landing in Egypt to join the March to Gaza on June 15. The Egyptian dictatorship claims to support Palestine but exists only because of American military aid, and is supported by gas through Israel. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that it has been deporting arrivals since yesterday. Israel’s attack on Iran may give it the extra excuse of ‘ensuring safety’.

0434 GMT: The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) confirms that "Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami and other military and civilian figures have been assassinated in Israeli strikes in Tehran." He is second only to the Ayatollah.

0450 GMT: Al Jazeera reports that “30 minutes before Israel started its first wave of strikes in Tehran, Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, wrote on X: ‘At our Embassy in Jerusalem and closely following the situation. We will remain here all night. Pray for the peace of Jerusalem!'”

0500 GMT: ‘Here Are Some Future New York Times Headlines’

0500 GMT: 5 waves of attack without response from Iran. It has been reported that Israel carried out a major precursor sabotage attack.

0530 GMT: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: “Great Nation of Iran! In the early hours of this morning, the Zionist regime raised its filthy, blood-stained hand to commit a crime against our beloved country, revealing its malignant nature more than ever before by targeting residential centers. This regime must await severe punishment. The powerful hand of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not let it go, Allah willing. In the enemy's attacks, several commanders and scientists were martyred. Their successors and colleagues will, God willing, immediately take up their duties. With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself, and it will assuredly receive it.”

NB : Iran is one of the 7 countries that General Wesley Clark spectacular informed us the USA would attack i.e., Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran. Some would argue that the others have already been overthrown, and that Iran, the grand prize, is the last. That Clark video is essential viewing.

0630 GMT: Confirmed assassinations are Revolutionary Guard commander Hossein Salami,Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Armed Forces Deputy Commander General Gholamali Rashid, and nuclear scientists Fereydoon Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi.

0700 GMT: Iran has alledgedly launched approximately 100 drones at Israel. That is much fewer than expected.

0800 GMT: Oil up $9. No news of successful Iranian strikes.

0830 GMT: Iran’s Tasnim News Agency states that “the Zionist regime’s military attack indicate that six Iranian nuclear scientists have been martyred in the strike, namely Abdolhamid Minoochehr, Ahmad Reza Zolfaqari, Seyed Amir Hossein Feqhi, Matlabizadeh, Mohammad Mahdi Tehranchi, and Fereydoon Abbasi.”

Reminder: Although Netanhayu’s a usefool neoliberalism weapon, it’s important that you view ‘The Bibi Files’ to understand that Netanhayu’s murderous motivation is completely self-serving in avoidance of prison for his and his wife’s corruption. In this, another trying time, you should watch the free documentary ‘Israelism’ to understand the need of Jewish bravery against Zionism.

0945 GMT: Israel is allegedly intercepting Iranian drones over Syria and Saudi Arabia. Jordan is also busy but not stating whether it’s intercepting both sides.

This says a lot about Israel’s victory over Lebanon. "Hezbollah will not initiate its own attack on Israel in retaliation for Israel’s strikes," the official told Reuters.

1330 GMT: “Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh was confirmed to have been martyred in the military strikes that the Zionist regime launched on Tehran in the early hours of Friday.”- Tasnim News, Iran

1350 GMT: “Israel’s Mossad spy agency has revealed footage showing its actions against Iranian air defences and ballistic missile launchers. According to an Israeli official quoted by The Times of Israel, the Mossad built a secret explosive drone base in Iran for this morning’s operation, adding that they were used to strike ballistic missile launchers at a base near Tehran and prevented Iran from firing projectiles at Israel as this morning’s strikes began. The officials also reportedly said that the vehicles carrying weapons systems were smuggled into Iran and took out Iran’s air defences to give Israeli planes air supremacy and freedom of action over Iran.” - Al Jazeera

Keep yourself up to date by following live timelines at Al Jazeera and Middle East Eye.

